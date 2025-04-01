'Sikandar' box office collection day 2: Salman Khan's latest film sees growth on Eid, crosses ₹55 crore in India

Salman Khan's latest release Sikandar has received a lukewarm response at the box office ever since its release. The film, however, got a boost in its collections on Monday due to Eid. Salman Khan's latest film raked in ₹26 crore on its opening day and saw a slight boost in its numbers on Eid.

On its second day, Sikandar made around ₹29 crore, taking its total India collection to ₹55 crore in India. The film had an overall 24.60 per cent occupancy across its shows on Monday, with its morning shows logging an occupancy of 8.38 per cent.

Sikandar's afternoon, evening, and night shows recorded an overall 26.70 per cent, 30.18 per cent, and 33.12 per cent, respectively. Despite crossing ₹55 crore in India, the film has disappointed trade analysts with its numbers at the ticket counters.

Trade experts expected the film to make around ₹40-50 crore on its opening day and ₹200-300 crore in its lifetime at the box office. All of Salman Khan's Eid releases in the recent past barring Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have done well at the box office.

The film has been struggling at the box office since its HD print was leaked online before its theatrical release and the producer Sajid Nadiadwala had authorities pull the film down from around 600 locations, as per film trade analyst Komal Nahta.

Moreover, no relief is likely in the Southern market since Salman Khan's Sikandar is also competing with Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer L2: Empuraan, the second instalment of Lucifer trilogy, Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran, and Telugu film Robinhood.

Sikandar opened to negative reviews from film critics and moviegoers alike.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "A letdown... Screenplay, music, direction, even performances are lacklustre... Sky-high expectations from Salman Khan - AR Murgadoss, but all that glitters is not gold! Sikandar is among Salman Khan's weakest films... The superstar - with a massive fan following - deserved a better film with strong content, one that truly does justice to his stardom."

"In the case of Sikandar, despite the possibility to try and do something different, Murugadoss, who successfully reinvented Aamir Khan in Ghajini, seems more in awe of his lead, hesitant to push the envelope and make him try something new. For someone whose entire legacy of work is defined by playing to the gallery and succumbing to fandom whims, Sikandar comes at a time when the actor is in dire need of reinvention," India Today's review of the film read.

Directed by AR Murgadoss, Sikandar focuses on a young, passionate individual who challenges a corrupt system and advocates for the rights of ordinary citizens. Besides Salman Khan, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Smita Patil, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in significant roles.