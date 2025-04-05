scorecardresearch
NEWS

Box Office
Sikandar Day 6 collection: Film hits lowest daily earnings yet, may fall short of Salman’s ₹300 cr benchmark

The film’s total domestic earnings after six days stand at approximately ₹94 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached ₹150.75 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Salman Khan’s Sikandar started strong but has stumbled hard. On Day 6, the film’s daily earnings dropped to ₹3.75 crore -- its lowest so far—dragging its total domestic box office collection to ₹94 crore. 

Once riding high on Eid momentum, the film is now struggling to stay in the race amid stiffer competition and waning word-of-mouth.

Sikandar has seen a consistent drop in daily collections since its release. After a promising Eid opening, the slide has been steep:

  • Day 1 (Sunday): ₹26 crore
  • Day 2 (Monday/Eid): ₹29 crore
  • Day 3 (Tuesday): ₹19.5 crore
  • Day 4 (Wednesday): ₹9.75 crore
  • Day 5 (Thursday): ₹5.75–6 crore
  • Day 6 (Friday): ₹3.75 crore

In comparison to Salman Khan’s previous releases, Sikandar is underdelivering. Tiger 3 (2023) had a ₹175 crore net in its first five days, more than double Sikandar’s ₹83.5 crore. On its sixth day, Tiger 3 brought in ₹13.25 crore—over three times Sikandar’s Friday numbers. Even 2015’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan outpaced it, opening at ₹27.25 crore and eventually grossing ₹320.34 crore in India.

Among 2025 releases, Sikandar is being left behind. Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan earned ₹219 crore worldwide in the same six-day period, with a Day 6 collection of ₹17.55 crore. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has emerged as a juggernaut with ₹799.15 crore globally.

Despite ranking as the fifth-highest Indian grosser of the year—ahead of Tamil hit Dragon, Sikandar still trails behind Chhaava, Empuraan, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and Game Changer.

The film had the advantage of a holiday release window, but negative reviews and mixed audience feedback appear to have hurt its long-term prospects. Analysts believe the film may cross ₹100 crore domestically, but reaching the ₹300 crore benchmark typical of Salman Khan blockbusters looks unlikely.

Published on: Apr 05, 2025, 7:37 AM IST
