Sikandar Day 7 box-office collection: Film dents Salman Khan’s decade-long Eid supremacy

Seven days in, Sikandar has scraped together ₹97.03 crore net in India, earning just ₹3.28 crore on Saturday. Despite a holiday release and Salman Khan’s star pull, the film is now veering dangerously close to box office disaster, marking one of the weakest performances of his career.

According to Sacnilk, the worldwide collection of the film after six days stood at ₹178.16 crore — still short of its reported ₹200 crore budget.

The film is tracking significantly below the mark expected from a Salman Khan Eid release. Comparisons are already being drawn with Yuvvraaj (2008), widely considered his biggest flop before this.

Industry watchers say Sikandar is following the trajectory of high-budget underperformers like Zero and 83.

In its first five days, Sikandar collected ₹83.5 crore—less than half of Tiger 3's ₹175 crore in the same period. Films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan not only opened stronger but also sustained momentum.

Sultan earned nearly ₹500 crore globally, while Bajrangi Bhaijaan made ₹320.34 crore in India and approached ₹1,000 crore worldwide.

Released on Sunday, March 30, Sikandar missed the traditional Friday release window — considered a misstep similar to Tiger 3’s strategy.

Negative reviews, weak storytelling, and piracy further hurt the film’s chances. Theater owners have already started dropping shows; from 8,000 screens on day one, it fell to 7,000 by day four.

Sikandar ranks seventh among Salman’s Eid openers with a ₹26 crore start — far behind Bharat (₹42.30 crore), Sultan (₹36.54 crore), and Ek Tha Tiger (₹32.93 crore). In contrast, L2: Empuraan, which released in the same week, has been declared an “All Time Blockbuster” with over ₹230 crore already.

Critics have pointed to multiple issues: poor content quality, uninspired music, a formulaic approach, and viewer fatigue. Even die-hard fans appear weary of Salman’s predictable storytelling.