Simmba Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's movie continues dream run

With Simmba, Ranveer Singh has delivered the biggest hit of his career that includes box office successes like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and memorable movies like Lootera, Band Baaja Baraat and Dil Dhadakne Do. While it is still not close to Rohit Shetty's biggest hit Chennai Express starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Simmba is well in the league of other massive hits from the director.

Simmba has already made close to Rs 200 crore in 10 days in India. Ranveer Singh's Simmba also performed quite well on its second weekend, collecting Rs 39.83 crore. On its second Friday, Simmba made Rs 9.02 crore, followed by Rs 13.32 crore and Rs 17.49 crore on Saturday and Sunday. Simmba is estimated to have collected Rs 8 crore on Monday, leading the total collection of 10 days to an estimated Rs 198.64 crore.

Rohit Shetty's Simmba has also performed very well in the international markets. Simmba had earned Rs 72.88 crore till Sunday, as mentioned by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Simmba is not only good news for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty but also for newcomer Sara Ali Khan who had received praise unanimously for her first movie Kedarnath that performed rather well at the box office too. Sara Ali Khan, who is already the talk of the town, is also gradually proving to be the latest rising star.

Rohit Shetty's movie revolves around corrupt cop Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, who is transferred to Miramar Police Station, where he first meets Shagun, who runs her own catering service. As his corrupt nature allows, Simmba soon gets enlisted by drug lord Durva Ranade so that the illegal business may run smoothly. Things between Ranade and Simmba turn sour when a medical student, Akruti Dave, gets brutally raped and murdered.

Simmba stars Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sulbha Arya, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sarita Joshi and Siddharth Jadav along with the lead actors. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Khemu appear in cameo roles.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

Also read: First look of PM Narendra Modi biopic unveiled; Vivek Oberoi to play lead role