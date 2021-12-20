'Spider-Man: No Way Home' collects Rs 138.55 cr in India

Tom Holland-starrer Spiderman: No Way Home continues to rock the Indian box office. The superhero film in its four-day extended weekend has managed to collect Rs 138.55 crore.

In India, the much-awaited superhero action film had been released on December 16 across 3,264 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions. The film had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Saturday.

Spiderman: No Way Home Total Box Office Collection

Box Office analyst Taran Adarsh noted on Twitter that Spiderman: No Way Home has set a new benchmark in India. The film has emerged as the highest-grossing film for Sony Pictures in India and has managed to surpassed the lifetime business of all previous Spiderman movies in India.

"'SPIDERMAN' SETS NEW BENCHMARKS IN INDIA… #SpiderMan: #NoWayHome emerges #SonyIndia's HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in #India… ALSO, it surpasses *lifetime biz* of #SpiderMan movies [Gross BOC] in just *4 days*… 4-day *extended* weekend: ? 138.55 cr [Gross BOC]," wrote Adarsh on Twitter.

In another tweet, Adarsh provided the gross box office collection figures of previous Spiderman movies in India. Before Spiderman: No Way Home, Spiderman: Far From Home was the highest-grossing Spiderman movie in India at Rs 102 crore.

The Marvel-backed film, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy Hogan".

It also stars actors like Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei in pivotal roles.

