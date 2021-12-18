Spiderman No Way Home Box Office Day 2: Tom Holland's film faces competition from Pushpa; mints Rs 52.50 cr

Tom Holland-starrer Spiderman: No Way Home continues to rock the Indian box office as the film collected Rs 19.75 crore on Day 2 of its release. The film's total gross in India has now touched Rs 52.50 crore.

However, the Spiderman: No Way Home registered a significant drop in ticket sales on the second day of its release, as it faces competition from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa which was released in cinemas across the country on Friday.

"The film (Spiderman: No Way Home) was always going to drop on day two especially as it a big ratio of business coming from the South and these circuits were going to drop," noted BoxOfficeIndia.com in a report.

On opening day, Spiderman: No Way Home had set an all-time record in Nizam/Andhra for a Hollywood film but its sales in the circuit have been hit hard due to the release of local film Pushpa. "The drop in business in Mumbai and Delhi/UP is considering a Thursday release which took a huge opening," noted BoxOfficeIndia.com.

The report added that Spiderman: No Way Home will pick up well in Hindi circuits on Saturday and may witness some improvement in South circuits as well. "Nizam / Andhra should do better as it will get more screenings on day three. The four-day weekend has a shot of 100 crore nett," added the report.

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, Akshay Kumar-starrer- Sooryavanshi had the highest opening weekend gross at the box office. Spiderman: No Way Home has a chance to beat the film's collection, though its collections in Hindi circuits will not be at the level of Sooryavanshi, according to the report.

In India, the much-awaited superhero action film had been released across 3,264 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions. The film had managed to gross Rs 32.75 crore on its opening day (Thursday).

The Marvel-backed film, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man, Zendaya as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy Hogan".

It also stars actors like Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei in pivotal roles.

