Sui Dhaaga Box Office Collection Day 3: Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan's movie makes Rs 36.60 crore

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan-starrer Sui Dhaaga opened to mostly positive reviews on Friday. The movie doubled its day-to-day collections on Sunday showing a sharp growth. Sui Dhaaga made Rs 8.30 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 16.05 crore on Sunday. Sui Dhaaga has made Rs 36.60 crore so far in three days.

While Monday is usually when it becomes clearer whether a movie is going to make it, Sui Dhaaga has the advantage of another holiday on October 2 of Gandhi Jayanti, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sui Dhaaga's real test will be from day 6, he says.

Not only the advantage of an upcoming holiday, Sui Dhaaga also has a couple of other factors working for it. For instance, star power. Sui Dhaaga stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, both A-listers with massive fan-following. Additionally, the movie has been directed by Sharat Kataraiya who gave the delightful and fresh, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Not to mention, the movie is produced and distributed by Yash Raj Films that has put all its might behind the movie's promotions.

Sui Dhaaga has already overtaken Vishal Bharadwaj's new offering, Pataakha, starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan.

Sui Dhaaga revolves around the lives of Mauji and Mamta who set out to start their own tailoring business. However, the gullible couple face multiple challenges including people who are out to hoodwink them.

Not only critics and the audience, industry members have also tweeted about Sui Dhaaga, praising Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's performances. Virat Kohli made headlines when he tweeted: Mauji was superb, Varun Dhawan. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. SO PROUD my love, Anushka Sharma. Don't miss it guys!

Saw @SuiDhaagaFilm for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast. (1) #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018

(2) Mauji was superb @Varun_dvn. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. SO PROUD my love @AnushkaSharma . Don't miss it guys! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018

"Go watch Sui Dhaaga if you want a lump in your throat & a smile on your face at the same time. What exceptional work! An entertainer, but one that everyone will feel in their gut!," tweeted Vishal Dadlani. Karan Johar tweeted, "Sui Dhaaga is a gem of a film!! It breaks your heart and still gives you a sense of beautiful victory!! The performances are extraordinary! Mamta and Mauji are the heartbeat of this heartfelt film....kudos to Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma."

It remains to be seen if Sui Dhaaga will triple up its collections over the next two days.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)