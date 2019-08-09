Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 28: Hrithik Roshan's film surpasses Gully Boy, emerges as 6th highest movie of 2019

Super 30 box office collection: Film Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan has broken the record of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy. The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Gully Boy (Rs 140.25 crore) by earning Rs 140.44 crore in its fourth week at the box office. Super 30 has now become sixth highest grosser of this year, followed by Kabir Singh (at number 1), Uri: The Surgical Strike (at number 2), Bharat (at number 3), Kesari (at number 4) and Total Dhamaal (at number 5). The film is about to complete one month at the box office, despite that it is continuing to enjoy a good run at theatres countrywide and is still raking in the moolah. Directed by, Vikas Bahl, the film has crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide by earning Rs 201.66 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama and has minted $5.038 million internationally.

Super 30 performance till date:

Opening Day Box office Collection - Rs 11.83 crore

- Rs 11.83 crore Opening Weekend Box office Collection - Rs 50.76 crore

- Rs 50.76 crore Week 1 Box office Collection - Rs 75.85 crore

- Rs 75.85 crore Week 2 Box Office Collection - Rs 113.71 crore

- Rs 113.71 crore Week 3 Box Office Collection -Rs 131.65 crore

-Rs 131.65 crore Week 4 Box Office Collection- nearly Rs 9 crore

Super 30, which is based on the life of Bihar based mathematician Anand Kumar has earned plaudits because of its storyline. Anand Kumar has earned recognition for providing free IIT-JEE entrance examination coaching to underprivileged children. The name of the movie comes from the widely circulated reports that out of the 30 students Kumar prepares for the IIT-JEE entrance, all or almost all of the 30 students successfully crack the engineering entrance examinations. Owing to film's story, the film has been declared tax free in several states. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava, Manav Gohil and Amit Sadh.

This Friday, Super 30 is clashing with Siddarth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi. However, in four weeks, Super 30 has defeated all its Bollywood competitors in the box office collection tussle, whether Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya or Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala and has emerged as one of the most successful films of July 2019. Besides, the film has overshadowed Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhaana which released on 2 August.

Also read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 25: Hrithik Roshan's film steady; close to surpassing Gully Boy

Also read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 23: Hrithik Roshan's film remains steady; earns total Rs 133 crore