Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan's film earns over Rs 75 crore in week 1

Super 30 Box Office Collection: The latest offering of Hrithik Roshan, film Super 30, remains steady after completing a week at the box office. The educational-drama has managed to earn nearly 75.50 crore, till now. The key contributors to the Super 30 box office business are Mumbai and Delhi circuits from where the film has minted Rs 21.50 crore and Rs 14.53 crore, respectively, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.

Mumbai [ 21.50 cr] and DelhiUP [ 14.53 cr] are the key contributors to the biz of #Super30... Contribution from these two circuits [combined] is 48.70%. Note: Fri to Wed biz. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2019

Helmed by Queen-famed director, Vikas Bahl, Super 30 narrates the life of Bihar-based academician Anand Kumar who trains a batch of 30 students for the coveted Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) entrance examination. Based on an inspirational content, the film has been declared tax free in Rajasthan as well as Bihar.

"We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of 'excellence in education' in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of Rajasthan." tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of 'excellence in education' in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of #Rajasthan.#Super30 Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2019

Super 30 is receiving plaudits from the audience as well as several political leaders owing to the film's content. Recently, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also felicitated Hrithik Roshan-the protagonist in Super 30 and film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala for their work.

We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of 'excellence in education' in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of #Rajasthan.#Super30 Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 18, 2019

"Happy to have watched the movie 'Super 30' along with the lead actor of the film Shri Hrithik Roshan, Producer Shri Sajid Nadiadwala, Shri Anand Kumar and my family members, at Uprashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi today," said the Vice President.

Happy to have watched the movie Super 30 along with the lead actor of the film Shri Hrithik Roshan, Producer Shri Sajid Nadiadwala, Shri Anand Kumar and my family members, at Uprashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi today. @iHrithik @teacheranand #Super30 pic.twitter.com/r8pt5mWFhS VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 17, 2019