Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik's film collects Rs 64.07 cr; earning declines during weekdays

Super 30 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan's latest film Super 30 has seen a decline in footfall at the ticket counter during weekdays. After earning a Rs 50.76 crore in the opening weekend, the film has struggled to match these numbers in the weekdays. So far, Super 30 has added Rs 13.31 crore in its weekday earning while its overall collection has risen up to Rs 64.07 crore.

Super 30 is based on the life of Bihar-based Mathematician, Anand Kumar, who runs a successful coaching institute "Super 30", wherein talented youths from unprivileged backgrounds are provided free coachings for the coveted IIT-entrance examination.

Super 30 has earned Rs 19.98 crore in Mumbai and Rs 13.45 crore in the Delhi circuit. Recently, Hrithik Roshan also shared a scene of Super 30, which has received enormous amount of appreciation from the audience. "Sharing a moment out of the scene which is being talked about the most ( not taken permission for this ;)) have u guys watched the movie yet? Thank you for all the love guys. Enjoy," he Tweeted. Hrithik also thanked fans for their support in a series of tweets. The actor has made a comeback after 2 years in Bollywood. His last film was 2017 released Kaabil.





Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30's star cast includes Mrunal Thakur where she is playing the role of Hrithik Roshan's wife. Apart from Thakur and Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen as Anand Kumar's rival and Virendra Saxena as Anand Kumar's father.

