Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 17: Ajay Devgn's film overshadows Street Dancer 3D, Panga's earnings

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has emerged as a winner at box office as even in third week its earnings remain strong. On the Republic Day holiday, the period drama minted around Rs 12.5 crore, taking its third weekend collection to around Rs 26 crore. The film earned Rs 5.38 crore on Friday and Rs 9.52 crore on Saturday. With unexpectedly great performance, Tanhaji has moved to number 4th spot after PK, Dangal and Baahubali 2 in terms of third-weekend earnings.

The highest-grosser of Ajay Devgn's career, the film, which is also his 100th, has collected Rs 224 crore in the domestic market, with Mumbai being one of the key contributors.

The period drama minted Rs 15.10 crore on its released day and its collections surged to Rs 61.93 crore in first weekend. The film registered Rs 38.48 crore in second weekend (Sat-Sun). Week-wise, Tanhaji has minted Rs 118.91 crore in first week and Rs 29.98 crore in the second week.

Ajay's film is about the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was a military leader in Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. He played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal empire.

Tanhaji hit the screens on January 10. Apart from Ajay, the film also features Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles.

Currently, Tanhaji is competing with newly released Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut's Panga at the box office. Although, Street Dancer 3D has earned Rs 43 crore in its first weekend, Panga seems to have crashed at the box office despite favourable reviews. So far, Panga has minted roughly Rs 12 crore.

