Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 21: Ajay Devgn's film biggest Hindi hit in Mumbai; earns Rs 117 crore in city

Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has smashed a new record at the box office. The film has emerged as the highest Hindi film earner in Mumbai, earning around Rs 117 crore in the financial capital. With this, Tanhaji has beaten blockbusters like Dangal, PK and Tiger Zinda Hai to reach achieve this milestone. In Mumbai, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai and PK accumulated Rs 1.04 crore each. However, south Indian blockbuster Bahubali: The Conclusion still holds the number 1 position in Mumbai with a lifetime collection at Rs 185 crore. Tanhaji has also performed phenomenally well in Gujarat, where the film amassed between Rs 10 and Rs 12 crore. So far, Tanhaji has earned roughly Rs 240 crore countrywide.

Tanhaji is also close to break Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba's record, which was released in 2018. Film Simmba, which became one of the biggest hits of 2018, had earned net Rs 240.31 crore.

Tanhaji is also not far behind the 2019-release Uri: The Surgical Strike's earnings. The film is close to beat Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri in terms of box office earnings. Uri holds a recorded lifetime collection at Rs 245.36 crore. Uri released on January 11, 2019, whereas Tanhaji on January 10, 2020.

Here are Tanhaji bechmarks:

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day3

Rs 100 crore: Day 6

Rs 125 crore: Day 8

Rs 150 crore: Day 10

Rs 175 crore: Day 11

Rs 200 crore: Day 15

Tanhaji is directed by Om Raut and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The period drama is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from Ajay, Saif and Kajol, Tanhaji also features Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Shashank Shende, Devdatta Nage and Neha Sharma in prominent roles.

