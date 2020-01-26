Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 16: Devgn's film sees extraordinary 3rd Saturday

Tanhaji box office: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has witnessed an extraordinary third Saturday at the box office. The movie that has been dominating the theatres since its release collected almost as much as new release Street Dancer 3D, featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior saw an extraordinary third Saturday, preceded by a solid Friday.

Tanhaji's box office collection on Saturday is estimated to be Rs 9 crore, taking the film's earnings to Rs 206 crore. Tanhaji's box office on Friday is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore. This suggests that the film saw a jump of around 75 per cent. This increase in the box office collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior could be due to the nationalistic fervour. The Republic Day 2020 celebrations are probably going to increase Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collections on its third Sunday as well.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has performed very well in Maharashtra from where most of the film's earnings continue to come. The collections of the film continue to be lopsided, as mentioned by boxofficeindia. Maharashtra is also the biggest source for Street Dancer 3D. The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor film is expected to have made Rs 12 crore on its first Saturday. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak that released on the same day as Tanhaji crashed at the box office. Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga might meet the same fate.

If the box office collections of Tanhaji continue in the same pace, then it would become Ajay Devgn's biggest hit surpassing Golmaal Again.

Tanhaji revolves around the life of Tanaji Malusare who fought against Aurangzeb's soldier Udaybhan Singh Rathore to save their fortress. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles along with Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny Shashank Shende, Devdatta Nage and Neha Sharma in the supporting cast.

