Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 19: Devgn's film overtakes lifetime biz of Chennai Express

Tanhaji box office: Ajay Devgn's latest offering Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been proven unstoppable even in its third week. The movie is currently clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Panga and Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D but that has not slowed down Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collections.

Tanhaji box office collection stood at Rs 4.03 crore on Monday, taking the collection so far to Rs 228.96. The movie is estimated to have made Rs 3 crore on Tuesday, taking the collection to around Rs 232 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the movie crossed the lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express. Tanhaji's box office collection is now aiming to surpass Salman Khan's Kick and Ranveer Singh's massive hit Simmba.

Tanhaji's box office collection is also set to beat the third week earnings of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. Uri had made Rs 37 crore in its third week and with Rs 29.50 crore already, Tanhaji is set to surpass it.

Already Tanhaji's recent competitors have slowed down, so it is unlike to remain challenged for long.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior revolves around the life of Tanaji Malusare. He was the military chief of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The period film recounts the event when Tanaji had to battle Aurangzeb's soldier Udaybhan Singh Rathore to safeguard the Maratha fortress.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior features Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma, Shashank Shende and Devdatta Nage, apart from Ajay Devgn. Tanhaji has emerged as one of Ajay Devgn's biggest hits till date.

