Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn's movie on rampage; aims for Rs 200 crore

Tanhaji box office: Ajay Devgn's latest film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has emerged as the first Bollywood blockbuster of the decade. Audiences have showered the movie with a lot of love resulting in house-full shows. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection in its second weekend has propelled the movie towards the Rs 200 crore mark.

As per early estimates, Tanhaji's box office collections on its second Saturday were around Rs 13 crore. The film had earned Rs 128.97 crore by the end of Friday. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection on Friday was Rs 10.06 crore. The total earnings of Tanhaji so far is estimated to be around Rs 140 crore. Sunday box office collections of Tanhaji are likely to see a growth too.

Tanhaji was released on the same day as Deepika Padukone's acclaimed movie Chhapaak on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Despite raving reviews, Padukone's film failed to take off at the box office. Chhapaak might bow out of the theatres soon.

Following the success of the movie, Tanhaji star Ajay Devgn took to social media to thank his fans. "Thanks to each and everyone for making this happen! I'm humbled & grateful for all the love, support & appreciation for Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior," said Devgn. Tanhaji is Devgn's 100th film.

Tanhaji has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. In Maharashtra too, the Cabinet is in the talks to make Tanhaji and Chhapaak tax free. "Earlier, the Revenue ministry used to take a decision on making a movie tax-free, but now the tax has been subsumed in the GST. Still, I will personally take up the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray," said Maharashtra revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's military leader Tanaji Malusare who fought against Aurangzeb's soldier Udaybhan Singh Rathore to stop the Mughal forces from capturing their fortress.

