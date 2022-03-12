The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher starrer film mints Rs 3.55 crore on Day 1

Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty starrer 'The Kashmir Files' was finally released in cinemas on March 11 after facing several legal battles. Despite being released on a limited number of screens, the film has managed to make a dent at the domestic box office. The Kashmir Files managed to collect Rs 3.55 crore at the domestic box office on Friday.

The Kashmir Files shows the Kashmiri Pandit genocide that took place in 1990, leading to the exodus of the community. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film clashed with Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam', which was released on the same day, at the box office.

The Kashmir Files: Day 1 Gross

The Bombay High Court on March 9 had quashed a plea that sought a stay on the release of The Kashmir Files, paving the way for the film to be released on March 11. The Kashmir Files is only running in select theatres (630-plus screens), according to box office analyst Taran Adarsh.

In a tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that, despite a low screen count, the film saw a steady growth of Rs 3.55 crore on its release day. He added that the film performed even better in the evening and night shows on Friday. The analyst also predicted that the film would witness a solid jump over the weekend.

Adarsh's tweet read, "#TheKashmirFiles springs a BIGGG SURPRISE on Day 1 Despite limited showcasing [630+ screens], the film goes from strength to strength during the course of the day Evening and night shows EXTRAORDINARY SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 and 3 is a surety Fri 3.55 cr. #India biz (sic)."

#TheKashmirFiles springs a BIGGG SURPRISE on Day 1… Despite limited showcasing [630+ screens], the film goes from strength to strength during the course of the day… Evening and night shows EXTRAORDINARY… SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 and 3 is a surety… Fri ₹ 3.55 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/mGu4pxK7MW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2022

About The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the insurgency in Kashmir in 1990s. The film has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Agnihotri under the banners of Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

The film stars actors like Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Chakraborty, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

Also read: 'The Kashmir Files': Bombay HC dismisses plea against Vivek Agnihotri’s film