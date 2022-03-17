'The Kashmir Files' box office: Anupam Kher-starrer to soon enter Rs 100 crore club

Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty's starrer The Kashmir Files continues to wreak havoc at the domestic box office. On Wednesday, the film beat all of its previous day's grosses and minted Rs 19.05 crore at the box office. The Kashmir Files is racking up bucks at the box office and is now on its way to join the Rs 100 crore club.

The Kashmir Files was finally released in cinemas on March 11 after facing several legal battles. On its opening day, the film had minted Rs 3.55 crore at the domestic box office.

The Kashmir Files: Day 6 Gross

The Kashmir Files remains unstopped at the domestic office. On Wednesday, it surpassed Tuesday's gross of Rs 18 crore. It minted Rs 19.05 crore at the domestic box office on Wednesday, according to box office analyst Taran Adarsh. He stated that the film continues to create "HAVOC" and "SMASHES" myths and "DEMOLISHES" box office records. He added that the movie's day-wise numbers are an "EYE OPENER" and "CASE STUDY". So far, the film has collected Rs 79.25 crore at the box office. The film could cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the next couple of days.

"#TheKashmirFiles continues to create HAVOC… SMASHES myths and DEMOLISHES #BO records… Day-wise numbers are an EYE-OPENER, a CASE STUDY… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr, Wed 19.05 cr. Total: ? 79.25 cr. #India biz," wrote Adrash.

#TheKashmirFiles continues to create HAVOC… SMASHES myths and DEMOLISHES #BO records… Day-wise numbers are an EYE-OPENER, a CASE STUDY… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr, Wed 19.05 cr. Total: ₹ 79.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/f5VpIwmaVH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2022

About The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir insurgency of the 1990s. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

This film stars actors like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

Also read: 'The Kashmir Files' movie gets tax-free status in Goa, Tripura

Also read: Centre should make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in all states: Chhattisgarh CM