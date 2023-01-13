‘Thunivu’ vs ‘Varisu’ box office collection day 2: Vijay’s family drama earns Rs 16.2 crore, Ajith’s bank heist film makes Rs 14.91 crore

Thunivu vs Varisu earnings: Thalapathy Vijay’s family drama Varisu has an edge over Thala Ajith-starrer bank heist actioner Thunivu at the box office. Varisu earned around Rs 16.2 crore at the box office on its second day whereas Thunivu managed to collect Rs 14.91 crore.

Varisu made Rs 26.7 crore on its first day whereas Thunivu collected Rs 24.4 crore on the first day. With this, the total box office collection of Varisu has reached Rs 42.9 crore whereas Thunivu has raked in a total of Rs 44.31 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

While Thunivu may breach the Rs 52 crore mark, Varisu is likely to cross the Rs 55 crore mark on the third day since its release. As per film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Thunivu has also managed to create waves globally.

Thunivu cast, plot, IMDb rating

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, the film is a heist thriller that features Thala Ajith as an anti-hero. It also features actors like Manju Warrier, Bagavathi Perumal, John Kokken, Amir, and Pavni in important roles. It also had a solo release as Tegimpu in Telugu. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.1/10 so far.

Varisu cast, plot, IMDb rating

The family entertainer by Vamshi Paidipally stars Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Rak, Jayasudha, Khushbu, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film’s Telugu version Vaarsudu will release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on January 14. It has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10 so far.

