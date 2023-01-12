Varisu vs Thunivu box office collection day 1: Thala Ajith-starrer actioner collects over Rs 24 cr in Tamil Nadu

Thala Ajith and Manju Warrier-starrer actioner Thunivu made quite the fortune on Pongal as the film collected Rs 24.59 crore in Tamil Nadu versus Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer family drama Varisu. Varisu collected a total of Rs 19.43 crore in the state on its first day.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “Pongal 2023 TN Box Office Day 1. Thunivu- Rs 24.59 crore; Varisu- Rs 19.43 crore.”

Pongal 2023 TN Box Office Day 1#Thunivu - ₹ 24.59 cr#Varisu - ₹ 19.43 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 12, 2023

Both Thunivu and Varisu are likely to earn Rs 17 crore on the second day of their respective theatrical release. With this, Thunivu’s collection is likely to cross Rs 39 crore whereas Varisu may rake in Rs 41.35 crore, as per Sacnilk. While the box office reports are overwhelmingly positive for both these films, Thunivu has an IMDb rating of 7.2/10 whereas Varisu has an IMDb rating of 7.5/10 so far.

Varisu plot, cast

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is centred around Vijay Rajendran, the youngest and adoptive son of a business magnate. His life changes when his foster father dies. Besides Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film stars R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Prabhu and Srikanth in pivotal roles.

Thunivu story, actors

The H Vinoth directorial focuses on a dreaded gangster who commits bank heists across Chennai but their motives continue to be a mystery. Besides Thala Ajith and Manju Warrier, the film stars Pavani Reddy, Bagavathi Perumal and Samuthirakani in signficant roles.

