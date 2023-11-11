'Tiger 3' advance booking update: Salman Khan-starrer sells 6 lakh tickets across all theatres in India for Day 1

Salman Khan's highly anticipated film 'Tiger 3' is all set to release tomorrow, November 12, on the occasion of Diwali. The film is all set to rule the big screens this Diwali with people going in large numbers to the theatres amid the festive season.

A day ahead of the film's release film critic and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that Tiger 3 has already sold 2 lakh tickets at national multiplexes and 6 lakh tickets across all theatres in India for day one.

He shared the update on the sales on X (formerly Twitter). "BREAKING: #SalmanKhan's #Tiger3 CROSSES 2 lac tickets at national multiplexes and 6 lac tickets across all theatres in India for day 1," he wrote.

He further shared that with over 6 lakh tickets sold for day 1, the film has managed to add Rs 16.34 crore to its collection.

BREAKING: #SalmanKhan's #Tiger3 CROSSES 2 lac tickets at national multiplexes and 6 lac tickets across all theatres in India for day 1.



PVR

Tickets - 88750

Gross - ₹ 3.22 cr



INOX

Tickets - 75516

Gross - ₹ 2.56 cr



Cinepolis

Tickets - 35859… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 11, 2023

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will continue the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya respectively in the film.

Set after the events of "Pathaan", the film will see Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country.

The movie marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by studio head Aditya Chopra.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR INOX Ltd told PTI that the film is expected to earn close to Rs 40 crore on the first day of its release on Diwali.

Separately, Salman Khan on Saturday made an appeal to his fans and asked them not to reveal spoilers from his much-anticipated film.

"We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you," Salman posted on microblogging site X.

His co-stars, Katrina and Emraan, also asked fans to not spoil the film for others.

