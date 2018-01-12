Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Week 4: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's movie earns Rs 318.86 crore in India

Although Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai became the highest Bollywood grosser of 2017, it did not really face much of a challenge, considering how the year saw one big-budget flop after another. Dethroning Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again to become Bollywood's biggest earner, Tiger Zinda Hai hit the Rs 300 crore mark on its third week.

It additionally brings some great news for Salman Khan as the sequel of Kabir Khan's action flick, Ek Tha Tiger' becomes his third film to make Rs 300 crore. The other two movies are Bajrani Bhaijan and Sultan.

It continues its rule in its fourth week as well. According to Taran Adarsh, Tiger Zinda Hai made Rs 2.12 crore on Thursday, taking its India collection to Rs 318.86 crore.

#TigerZindaHai continued its VICTORY MARCH in Week 3... All set to cross *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan [ 320.34 cr]… Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 2.56 cr, Wed 2.30 cr, Thu 2.12 cr. Total: 318.86 cr.

- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2018

The movie collected Rs 206.04 on its first week, Rs 85.51 on its second and Rs 27.31 on its third.

#TigerZindaHai biz at a glance...

Week 1: 206.04 cr

Week 2: 85.51 cr

Week 3: 27.31 cr

Total: 318.86 cr

India biz. #TZH

BLOCKBUSTER.

- taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2018

Not only an overall good collection, Tiger Zinda Hai also set a record of becoming Salman Khan's highest single day grosser ever, with a collection of Rs 45.53 crore at the box office on its first Sunday itself.

Directed by Ali Abbas Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai revolves around the lives of ISI agent Zoya and RAW agent Tiger, who are now married and have a son. Tiger and Zoya set out to rescue 25 Indian nurses, kidnapped by a terrorist group of Iraq.

The film has not only set the cash registers ringing but has also impressed the viewers. Katrina Kaif's action sequences have particularly been appreciated by both viewers and critics.

Now, can big-budgeted movies like Padmavati, Padman and Pari compete with the collections of Salman Khan's latest blockbuster remains to be seen!



