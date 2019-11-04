Ujda Chaman Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Singh's film earns Rs 9 crore in opening weekend

Ujda Chaman Box Office Collection: Film Ujda Chaman has raked in estimated Rs 4 crore on Day 3. The Sunny Singh starrer is facing a tough competition from Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 and Hollywood flick terminator: Dark Fate at the box office. Film Ujda Chaman, which was released on November 1, could only earn Rs 9 crore (approx) in its opening weekend (between Nov 1 to 3) whereas Housefull 4, in the same period earned earned Rs 28 crore. Housefull 4, however, was released on October 25.

Meanwhile, Tom Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate has also outnumbered Ujda Chaman in the domestic box office market. The film, released also on November 1, in India, has clocked Rs 10 crore in its first-three days. The film was released in six languages in India, including English.

Comparison of Ujda Chaman and Terminator: Dark Fate collections

Ujda Chaman box office collection

Day 1: Rs 2.35 crore

Day 2: Rs 3.30 crore

Day 3: Rs 4 crore (approximately)

Terminator: Dark Fate box office collection

Day 1: Rs 2.75 crore

Day 2: Rs 3.25 crore

Day 3: Rs 5 crore

Ujda Chaman is a Hindi remake of Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe. Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety-famed actor Sunny Sunny is playing the lead role of a young balding man in the film. Ujda Chaman is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film also features Maanvi Gagroo, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Karishma Sharma, Atul Kumar, Sharib Hashmi and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

Ujda Chaman had recently grabbed headlines for its similarity with Ayushmann Khurrana starrrer Bala. Both the film showcase the stories of the protagonists dealing with the effects of premature baldness. Earlier, both Ujda Chaman and Bala were set to release in the second weekend of November. However, Abhishek Pathak advanced Ujda Chama's release date to November 1. Bala, directed by Amar Kaushik, will hit the screens on November 7.

