Ujda Chaman Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Singh film gathers momentum; earns Rs 3.30 crore on Saturday

Ujda Chaman Box Office Collection Day 2: The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman showed improvement on the second of its release. The movie earned Rs 3.30 crore on Saturday taking its total earnings to Rs 5.65 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"#UjdaChaman gathered momentum on Day 1 [evening shows] and improved considerably on Day 2... Day 3 should only get better... Fri ? 2.35 cr, Sat 3.30 cr. Total: ? 5.65 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

#UjdaChaman gathered momentum on Day 1 [evening shows] and improved considerably on Day 2... Day 3 should only get better... Fri â¹ 2.35 cr, Sat 3.30 cr. Total: â¹ 5.65 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 3, 2019

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Ujda Chaman opened on a slow note on Friday raking in Rs 2.35 crore. Although the film had managed to create the right amount of buzz before its release thanks to its controversy with Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala, it did not take off well enough. It opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Also Read:Ujda Chaman Box Office Collection: Sunny Singh starrer opens to low occupancy

Both the films deal with the same subject of premature balding. Ujda Chaman was initially scheduled to hit the screens on November 8 but to avert a box office clash with Bala, it later shifted to an earlier release of November 2.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film's script revolves around Chaman, a prematurely balding guy who is a Hindi lecturer at Delhi University. The comedy-drama movie portrays the troubles he faces to find a suitable bride before he turns 31 due to premature baldness.

Where the performances by the lead actors are satisfactory, the movie plot, however, has failed to create enough enthusiasm to draw audiences to the theatres, as they preferred Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' this week as well.

Also Read: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's film clocks impressive numbers; earns Rs 159 crore