Uri Box Office Collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal's film surpasses Weekend 1 earnings in Weekend 2

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the first movie of 2019 to enter the Bollywood's coveted Rs 100-crore club. Debutant Aditya Dhar's war-drama film has managed to gross over Rs 108.9 crore at the Indian box office and is also performing well at the overseas market.

According to Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike has managed to earn higher in its second weekend than it had grossed in first weekend. The film has collected Rs 37.96 crore in the second weekend, while it made Rs 35.73 crore in the first weekend. He added that Vicky Kaushal's film is not going to slow down soon and should emerge as the highest grossing medium-budget film, surpassing the collections of Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations... Wreaks havoc at the BO... Weekend 2 [ 37.96] is higher than Weekend 1 [ 35.73 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 7.66 cr, Sat 13.24 cr, Sun 17.06 cr. Total: 108.90 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance... Week 1: 70.94 cr Weekend 2: 37.96 cr Total: 108.90 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.#Uri is not going to slow down soon... Should emerge the highest grossing medium-budget film, surpassing the *lifetime biz* of #TWMReturns. #HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

Currently, Vicky Kaushal's Uri is the fastest grossing film in the medium-budget film category. The movie has reached Rs 100 crore mark on day 10, faster than Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan's Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which is the highest grossing film in this category. Other movies in the same category are Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree, Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's BadhaaiHo Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is a SMASH-HIT Overseas... Crosses $ 3 mn after Weekend 2... Total till 20 Jan 2019: $ 3,094,132 [ 22.04 cr]... Breakup: USA+Canada: $ 1.693 mn UAE+GCC: $ 709k Australia: $ 334k UK: $ 149k Singapore: $ 108k NZ: $ 62k South+East Africa: $ 26k Fiji: $ 10k - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

Uri: The Surgical Strike is currently in competition with Emraan Hashmi's Why Cheat India, Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. However, trade experts have suggested that Vicky Kaushal movie will see an obstacle-free run at the box office.

Debutant director Aditya Dhar's Uri has also been able to earn more than its budget of approximately Rs 42 crore. Uri: The Surgical Strike is inspired by the real events of the Indian Army's surgical strikes at LOC. Besides Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike also features Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in major appearances.

