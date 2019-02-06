Uri Box Office Collection Day 26: Vicky Kaushal's film first Bollywood movie of 2019 to pace towards Rs 300 crore

With Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal has started off 2019 with a bang. The actor also had a very eventful year in 2018 and gave notable films like Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan and Netflix's Love Per Square Foot. This year does not look much different for Kaushal, whose latest movie has not only received raving reviews but has also set the box office on fire. Uri is only days away from making Rs 200 crore in India, while the global collections of the movie are nearing Rs 300 crore.

The collections might have slowed down on the weekdays but it is performing as well as movies like Manikarnika and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which were both released weeks after Kaushal's movie. Uri made Rs 2.84 crore on Monday, taking the India collections to Rs 192.84 crore. According to a report by Box Office Collection, Uri made Rs 2.63 on Tuesday, taking the collection to Rs 195.47 crore. The gross India collection of the movie is around Rs 247 crore.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Uri made Rs 1.84 lakh in Australia, while it made Rs 1.70 lakh in New Zealand from six and three screens respectively. The report mentions that the movie has made a gross amount of Rs 35.47 crore from overseas box office, taking the global gross collection to Rs 281.73 crore.

While Uri released with Anupam Kher's controversial movie, The Accidental Prime Minister, it left the latter way behind in terms of collections. Uri also survived Simmba and continued its earning streak despite the Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's movie's blockbuster run at the box office. Then came Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which has been doing well too, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray that has not found a lot of takers.

The fact that audiences picked Uri over its competitors despite the absence of A-lister points yet again to the fact that moviegoers will pick good content over a big cast any day. Uri is based on the real events of the surgical strikes carried on by the Indian Army over the LoC in 2016.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and made on a budget of Rs 45 crore, Uri: The Surgical Strike stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapur, Swaroop Sampat and Rakesh Bedi.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)

