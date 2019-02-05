Uri Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushals film almost breaks Bahubali 2's record

Vicky Kaushal's movie Uri: The Surgical Strike came extremely close to breaking Bahubali 2's record on its fourth Monday with the film earning Rs 2.84 crore at the box office. The box office collections of Bahubali on its fourth Monday was just a little more at Rs 2.90 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Uri has impressed critics and performed strongly at the box office. The film is likely to hit the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of the week. Uri has earned Rs 192.30 crore at the box office so far.

The film collected a total of Rs 71.23 crore at the box office in its first week. The second-week collection stood at Rs 62.76 crore. The film collected a total of Rs 37.06 crore at the box office on its third week.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its glorious journey... Biz on [fourth] Mon is next to #Baahubali2 [ 2.90 cr]... 225 cr+ *lifetime biz* is not ruled out... [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.61 cr, Sun 8.86 cr, Mon 2.84 cr. Total: 192.84 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2019

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Yami Gautam as the female lead. The film is based on the surgical strikes carried out on September 29, 2016, by the Indian Army on terrorist launchpads across the Line of Control. The strikes were carried out in retaliation to a terrorist attack on an army camp in Uri.

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Uri was announced by the producer after one year of the surgical strike in September 2017. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, and Mohit Raina in lead roles. The film released on January 11.

(Edited by Varnika Gautam)

