Uri The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's movie earns Rs 8.20 crore

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is a military-drama based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces across the Line of Control on September 29, 2016. With Uri: The Surgical Strike Aditya Dhar has managed to impress both the critics and audience.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Uri has earned Rs 8.20 crore on its opening day. Adarsh tweeted that Uri is one film that should be watched for its absorbing screenplay, combat scenes and direction.

#2019 begins with a bang... #UriTheSurgicalStrike embarks on a flying start... Should witness growth on Day 2 and Day 3... Fri 8.20 cr. India biz. #Uri - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2019

#OneWordReview…#UriTheSurgicalStrike: IMPACTFUL. Rating: »#Uri is one film that *should* be watched… Absorbing screenplay, superbly executed combat scenes, efficient direction [Aditya Dhar]… #Uri is thrilling, gripping, instills patriotism, without getting jingoistic. pic.twitter.com/tTkEE1H50u - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2019

While another trade expert Girish Johar said, "Definitely people are looking forward to seeing Kaushal as a military officer after he delivered good performances last year. He is one of the USPs of Uri," as reported in The Indian Express. "The trailer, the small snippets from the film and other promotional activities have been put across well. It is a sensitive military drama but also looks like an urban film which will probably invite more audience to the multiplexes," he added.

In an interview with IANS, Vicky Kaushal mentioned that the surgical strikes is "something we all are proud of". He also dismissed allegations that the movie praised the current government. He added, "Aditya Dhar, the director and writer of the film, is very passionate about the army, and has made this film as a tribute to the army and nobody else."

Uri: The Surgical Strike was released on the same day with Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister, which narrates the story of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh's tenure. As per the box office collections Uri: The Surgical Strike has managed to overtake Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's The Accidental Prime Minister on the opening day.

Both movies are expected to pick up pace over the weekend. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari in key roles.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Uri The Surgical Strike Box Office Prediction: Can this war drama propel Vicky Kaushal to stardom?