War Box Office Collection Day 15: Hrithik, Tiger's film emerges as most successful film of 2019 in 2 weeks

War box office collection day 15: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action-thriller War has made more money than any other Bollywood movie in 2019 so far. Released on October 2, the film in its (extended) opening weekend entered the Rs 100-crore club. In just seven days, War hit the Rs 200 crore jackpot at the box office. On Day 14, the Siddarth Anand directorial surpassed this year's blockbuster film Kabir Singh in terms of earning.

Yash Raj Films' War has also become 10th highest grossing Hindi film. Other successful films in this list are Baahubali2 [Hindi], Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat, Sultan and Dhoom 3, says Taran Adarsh.

Film experts say War's release date -- Gandhi Jayanti and later Navratri and Dussehra festivals -- played a huge role in its stellar earnings. The film also got the benefit of an extended weekend (from Wednesday to Sunday).

War was released along Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Hollywood flick Joker. In its second week, The Sky Is Pink was pitted against War but the former failed to impress the audience. In its third week now, War has no fierce competitor and hence the film is expected to do more business until Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 hit the screen on October 26. War has minted total Rs 413 crore (including overseas collection) so far. It's the most successful film of Hrithik, Tiger and Vaani Kapoor's careers.

Also read: War Box Office Collection Day 14: Hrithik, Tiger's film dethrones Kabir Singh to become top grosser of 2019

Also read: War Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik- Tiger's film earns Rs 400 cr; become 11th highest grosser