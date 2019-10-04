War box office collection Day 2: Hrithik, Tiger's film sees 50% fall in earning; poised to pick up in weekend

War box office collection: After a blockbuster opening, the box office collection of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's War dropped nearly 55-60 per cent range on Day 2. Early estimates suggest War's total box office earnings stood at Rs 22-23 crore on the second day, over half of what it raked ( Rs 53.35 crore) on the first day. Trade experts called it a normal drop for a mass film, which was released on national holiday (Gandhi Jayanti). Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer saw massive release across 5,350 screens.

The latest offering by Siddarth Anand has smashed several records - it is the highest Hindi opener ever in India and Australia; it is the highest opener on a national holiday; and it's the biggest opener of both Roshan and Shroff.

War box office collection

Opening Day: Rs 53.35 crore

Day 2: Rs 22-Rs 23 crore

Australia: A$ 130,682

Mumbai: Rs 16.45 crore

Carrying a price tag of Rs 200 crore, War has joined the list of expensive Hindi movies. War is first ever Hindi film that has been shot in Arctic Circle. The film has also received positive reviews. Its action-sequences, cinematography and sound effects have also largely been praised. India Today's Nairita Mukherjee, who gave two-and-half stars to War, said: "War is a crowd-puller, but it isn't meant to further the cause of cinema. It will entertain you".

The film was released along with southern superstar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker. Both these films have also affected War box office business. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has outshined War in South India. On the opening day, War's Telugu and Tamil versions pulled in Rs 1.75 crore, whereas Sye Raa earned Rs 2.65 crore. Likewise, Joker surpassed War in Chennai by a margin of Rs 5 lakh on Day 1. Joker collected 19 lakh, while War earned only Rs 14 lakh on October 2, said film critic Ramesh Bala. Nevertheless, film critics say War could be listed among the highest earners of Bollywood for the year 2019.