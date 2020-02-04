Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 11: Varun Dhawan's film earns over Rs 90 crore worldwide

Street Dancer 3D box office collection: The box office earnings of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film Street Dancer 3D has shown no significant improvement in its second week also.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has minted Rs 9.32 crore in its second weekend. Street Dancer 3D, which released on January 24, earned Rs 10.26 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. On the second day, the film collected Rs 13.21 crore and on Day 3, the film accumulated Rs 17.76 crore, taking its total opening weekend collection to Rs 41.23 crore.

Overall, the dance flick has amassed Rs 66.09 crore in India. The worldwide gross collection of Street Dancer 3D was stood at Rs 91.75 crore till Day 11. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the Remo D'Souza directorial film has collected Rs 19.40 crore, Rs 11.43 crore in Delhi and UP circuit and Rs 2.85 crore in West Bengal.

Street Dancer 3D is facing tough competition from Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The Ajay Devgn film has almost eaten the earnings of Street Dancer 3D.

Tanhaji, which released on January 11, has collected nearly Rs 253 crore till now. The film has performed phenomenal in Mumbai, with earnings of Rs 130 crore in the city.

One good news for Street Dancer 3D is, the film has emerged as second-highest box office earner after Tanhaji in January 2020. Street Dancer 3D has successfully beaten its competitor, like Panga and Jawaani Jaaneman.

Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut has minted Rs Rs 25.64 crore so far. Both Panga and Street Dancer 3D released on the same date.

Also, Street Dancer 3D has raced ahead against Saif Ali Khan's January 31st release-Jawaani Jaaneman. Saif's film has crashed at the box office. The film's first three days' earnings were recorded merely at Rs 12.83 crore.

