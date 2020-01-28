Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor film sees decline; earns Rs 47 crore

Street Dancer 3D box office collection: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has witnessed a 55 per cent decline on its day 4 earnings at the box office. The Remo D' Souza directorial minted merely Rs 4.25 crore on Monday. This is a setback for the film, which had done well in its first three days.

Street Dancer 3D, released on January 24, raked in Rs 10.26 crore on its day 1. On its day 2 (Saturday) and day 3 (Sunday), the collections surged to Rs 13.21 crore and Rs 17.76 crore, respectively.

Street Dancer 3D is heavily relying on the success of ABCD and ABCD 2 -- both dance flicks -- to pull in the audience. The film cast also includes Prabhu Deva, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Salman Yousuff Khan.

Street Dancer 3D had released alongside Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga, and both received below-average response at the box office. Despite new releases, it is Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji that is still ruling the box office. Released on January 10, Tanhaji has earned over Rs 228 crore till now, becoming first blockbuster film of the New Year.

The film is doing phenomenal business in Maharashtra, and is likely to cross the Rs 250-crore mark soon, according to Box Office India.

Meanwhile, Panga has collected just Rs 14 crore since its release. The film opened at Rs 2.70 crore but showed slight improvement due to positive word of mouth. On Saturday and Sunday, it collected Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 6.90 crore, respectively.

