Panga Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut's film collects Rs 11 crore

Panga box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's film Panga saw a jump in its Sunday (Day 3) box office earning due to Republic day holiday. The sport-drama minted Rs 5-5.50 crore on its third day. Released on January 24, Panga opened to raving reviews. However, on its first day the film's earnings stood at just Rs 2 crore. Its Saturday collection was more than double at Rs 4.25 crore. So far, Panga has raked in an estimated Rs 11 crore.

Released alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dance 3D, Panga's box office collection are four-times lower than Street Dancer's three-day earnings. The dance flick has already minted Rs 43 crore in just three days.

Panga traces the journey of a young woman who wants to make a comeback as a professional kabaddi player after her marriage and motherhood. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill.

