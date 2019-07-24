Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan's film remains steady; earns Rs Rs 28.93 crore globally

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has been steady at the box office after crossing the Rs 100-crore mark. In 12 days of its release, the film has earned Rs 104.18 crore. The film has also been declared tax-free infour states, including Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Despite its steady run, the film has been praised for its inspirational storyline. Political leaders like Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath have also appreciated the film.

Experts suggest Super 30's earnings have taken a hit due to its box office clash with Disney animated film The Lion King, which was released on July 19. Helmed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King has earned Rs 62.65 crore in just 4 days in differentversions, including Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil.

Delhi and Mumbai are major contributors to Super 30's collection. While the film raked in Rs 32.55 crore in Mumbai, its earnings stand at Rs 21.309 crore in Delhi-UP circuit. Additionally, Super 30 has done quite well in the overseas market. According to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, Super 30 collected $3.261 million in week 1 and $840,000 in week 2. On July 22, the film minted $91,000, taking its net overseas collection to $4.192 million (Rs 28.93 crore).

After Kaabil in 2017, Hrithik Roshan has made a comeback with Super 30 after two years. In a latest interview, Hrithik Roshan said, "Students in school uniforms coming to cinemas on a Sunday, was big surprise for me. Such sights are not just delightful, but also inspiring for the performers and creators of a movie. I am sure, the entire team of Super 30 would feel blessed with this affection".

The film is based on Anand Kumar's journey as a mentor of students from the economically weaker sections, who aspire to crack the IIT entrance exam. The Vikas Bahl-directorial also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava, Manav Gohil and Amit Sadh.

Also read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan's movie eases into Rs 100 crore club

Also read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan's film likely to breach Rs 100-crore mark