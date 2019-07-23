Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan's movie eases into Rs 100 crore club

Hrithik Roshan's latest offering Super 30 has continued its steady run in the box office. Super 30's box office collection touched Rs 100 crore on Sunday, following which estimates show that it earned Rs 3 crore-Rs 3.5 crore on its second Monday. Weekdays collections are a strong marker of the fate of any movie and Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 seems to have passed that test.

While the opening collection of Super 30 was not spectacular, it managed to push through the first weekend that saw a huge uptick in the earnings. Super 30's box office collection is estimated to touch Rs 35 crore by the end of its second week. It had made Rs 75 crore in its first week, not including the weekend.

Hrithik Roshan's film has been best received in the Mumbai circuit will collections of Rs 32.50 crore. Delhi-UP region has been a close second with Rs 20.66 crore. The film also picked up in Bihar after the first week.

When it comes to overseas markets, Super 30 has not been so super. It had made Rs 28.26 crore globally till Sunday.

Super 30 is facing some strong competition from The Lion King, which has been powered by Walt Disney Pictures. Not only is the movie a classic and a favourite across ages, the Hindi version of the same has Shah Rukh Khan himself. SRK has voiced Mufasa, while his son Aryan Khan has voiced Simba.

On top of that, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh that is towards the fag end of its run did not make matters any easy for Super 30 with its stellar performance at the box office.

Super 30 is based on the life of award-winning mathematician, Anand Kumar, whose Super 30 programme ensures that thirty underprivileged students every year are prepared to crack the IIT entrance examinations. The Vikas Bahl-directorial also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava, Manav Gohil and Amit Sadh.

Also read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan's film likely to breach Rs 100-crore mark

Also read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan's movie's super performance boosts it towards Rs 100 crore

Watch the trailer here:



