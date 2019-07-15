Super 30 vs Kabir Singh Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan gives tough fight to Shahid Kapoor's film

Super 30 vs Kabir Singh Box Office Collection: Super 30, the much-hyped movie of Hrithik Roshan, hit the screens on July 12 and just like its competitor, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, the film has crossed Rs 50 crore mark on its opening weekend.

Super 30, which is three-day old at the box office and Kabir Singh, which is three-week old, have gained a lot of attention among netizens, not just because of the film's storyline but also because of the lead actors. While Kabir Singh, which released on June 21, has already become a blockbuster, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is also likely to follow the same route.

In the opening weekend, Super 30 witnessed a descent opening of Rs 11.83 crore on Day 1, followed by a remarkable growth on Day 2 and Day 3. Super 30 collected an estimate of Rs 18 crore on Day 2 and Rs 20 crore on Day 3. On the other hand, Kabir Singh has become Shahid Kapoor's biggest opener with Rs 20.21 on Day 1. On day 2, the film collected around Rs 22 crore. However, it was on Day 3 that Kabir Singh saw 85-90 per cent occupancy across India and took the opening weekend collections to Rs 67.92 crore. So far, Kabir Singh witnessed the biggest opening weekend in 2019 in Bollywood.

Both Kabir Singh and Super 30, have received mixed reviews from the audience as well as film critics. However, just like Kabir Singh, Super 30 may perform well due to its popularity and star-power.

Super 30 is an inspirational story which is based on the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar. It narrates the story of Anand Kumar, who started the Super 30 program for underprivileged kids for the IIT entrance exams. The film has become popular in Tier-2 cities but may face challenge due to torrential rainfall in Mumbai and Bihar, where the film has earned Rs 9.5 crore crore and Rs 87 lakh.

