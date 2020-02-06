Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 27: Ajay Devgn's film emerges 3rd highest worldwide grosser in 2019-20; earns Rs 343 crore

Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior has stood third stands in the worldwide rankings in 2019-20 after War and Kabir Singh. According to Bollywood Hungama, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji has collected around Rs 343 crore gross in India while its overseas numbers are at 38.96 crore.

The overseas performance of the film is average and will not earn more than $4.25 million. It has fair numbers in USA/Canada and Australia but the UK and Gulf did not do well.

Hrithik Roshan-starrer War has been the highest earning Hindi film worldwide in last one year followed by Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Where War raked in a total of Rs 442 crore, Kabir Singh earned Rs 372 crore (approx).

1. War - Rs 442 crore

2. Kabir Singh - Rs 372 crore

3. Uri - The Surgical Strike - Rs 338 crore

However, Tanhaji has surpassed Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, Salman Khan starrer Bharat and Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz in terms of worldwide earnings. Uri grossed Rs 338 crore worldwide. Bharat's accumulated Rs 308 crore and Good Newwz earned Rs 304 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, the domestic box office earning of Tanhaji was recorded at Rs 257 crore in 26 days. Tanhaji has excelled not just previous years' blockbusters, but this year's films as well.

Tanhaji, released on January 10, has overshadowed several mid-range films, like Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Kangana Ranaut's Panga, Varun Dhawan-starrer Street Dancer 3D and Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman.

Here are Tanhaji's collections:

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day3

Rs 100 crore: Day 6

Rs 125 crore: Day 8

Rs 150 crore: Day 10

Rs 175 crore: Day 11

Rs 200 crore: Day 15

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Devgn's 100th film. The actor began his career in 1991 with Phool Aur Kante. Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor will be next seen in Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Chanakya. Tnahaji hit the screens on January 11, 2020.

Also read: Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 25: Ajay Devgn's film hit Rs 130 cr mark in Mumbai circuit; grosses Rs 341 cr worldwide

Also read: Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 24: Ajay Devgn's film earns Rs 338 crore worldwide; over Rs 250 crore in India