Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 25: Ajay Devgn's film hit Rs 130 cr mark in Mumbai circuit; grosses Rs 341 cr worldwide

Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has hit Rs 130 crore mark in Mumbai circuit on its 25th day at the box office. The period drama minted Rs 57.43 crore in its first week, Rs 42.13 crore in week 2, Rs 22.16 crore in week 3 and Rs 8.50 crore in week 4.

Meanwhile, the Ajay Devgn starrer has minted Rs 253.72 crore in India. Worldwide, the film has grossed Rs 341.01 crore.

Tanhaji, which released on January 11, has remained formidable at the box office for over 20 days. The Om Raut directorial film has outshone all releases (so far) this year, like Chhapaak, Panga, Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman.

According to Bollywood Hungama, so far, Chhapaak, Panga, Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman minted Rs 34.03 crore, Rs 25,64 crore, Rs 67.61 crore and 14.86 crore, respectively.

Recently, Tanahji broke the record of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike's lifetime collection of Rs 245.36 crore. Uri released in January last year.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Devgn's 100th film. The actor began his career in 1991 with Phool Aur Kante. Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor will be next seen in Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Chanakya.

