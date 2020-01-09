Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer to open strong despite clash with Chhapaak

Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol is one of this month's big releases. The film is expected to earn well on the opening day. The Ajay Devgn-starrer revolves around the 1670 battle to free the Kondhana fort from the Mughals. Audiences are likely to be in for a great dose of entertainment and excitement.

According to film analysts, Tanhaji is expected to rake in Rs 10 crore on the first day of its release as the film boasts of a star cast including Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar. The film will be released on more than 3500 screens.

Tanhaji will have to face tough competition from Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak. It will also clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz. According to film trade analysts, however, Tanhaji and Chhapaak can coexist as both these films cater to a different kind of audience. Chhapaak is a realistic social drama film that would do commendable at multiplexes and in urban centres whereas Tanhaji has a pan-India appeal and caters to a mass audience.

