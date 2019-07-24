The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 5: Disney's latest remake rakes in Rs 62.65 crore

The Lion King Box Office Collection: The Lion King, Disney's latest remake of one of its classic, hauled in an estimated Rs 62.65 crore at the domestic box office. The Lion King earned Rs 7.75 crore on its first Monday, dropping 30 per cent from its 11.25 crore opening day collections. In raw grosses, it is the third highest Monday ever for any Hollywood releases in India after Marvel Studios' Endgame and Infinity War. The Lion King has earned an additional $212.8 million internationally in the last four days.

Although reviews were mixed for Jon Favreau's remake of the 1994 animated film, audience still turned out in droves to hear the voice cast, from Beyonce to Donald Glover. It's the second time this year a Disney brand has overwhelmed a moderate response from the critics. "Aladdin," which is still in the top 10 after nine weeks in theaters, has made $989 million globally.

The Hindi version of The Lion King has particularly aroused the interest of Bollywood moviebuffs as Shah Rukh Khan voices the character of Mufasa while Aryan Khan voices Simba. The Lion King tells the story of Simba, who is connived to leave the kingdom after Scar orchestrates the death of King Mufasa to usurp the throne. Simba is aided by his friends to return home and fight for what is rightfully his. The Lion King is released in 2,140 screens in India in four versions (English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi).

Also read: The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 4: Disney's movie 3rd Hollywood film to earn Rs 50 crore in first weekend

Also read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan's film remains steady; earns Rs Rs 28.93 crore globally