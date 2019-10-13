The Sky is Pink Box Office Collection Day 2: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's film off to a slow start

Priyanka Chopra's latest Bollywood film The Sky is Pink is off to a rather slow start at the box office. While the film has received mostly positive reviews, with critics unanimously praising Priyanka Chopra's performance, The Sky is Pink's box office collection tell another tale.

The Sky is Pink's box office collection stood at a dismal Rs 2.50 crore on the opening day. The weekend will be crucial for Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar's latest film as weekdays see lesser traction.

The Sky is Pink's box office collection is affected by big Bollywood release War that has proven to be quite the juggernaut at the ticket counter. Audiences flocked to watch the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff action-drama during the festive holidays that boosted its collections.

The Sky is Pink's earnings were lesser than Priyanka Chopra's previous film, Jai Gangaajal that released in 2016. However, it has performed better than Farhan Akhtar's previous releases including The Fakir of Venice, Lucknow Central and Rock On 2.

From the looks of it The Sky is Pink can make ground in metro multiplexes as the movie does not have wider audience appeal.

Based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, The Sky is Pink revolves around the lives of Aditi, Niren, Aisha and Ishaan - the Chaudhary family - that tries to come to terms with Aisha's condition. It revolves around Aditi and Niren's love story of 25 years and how Aisha's condition shaped their family.

The Sky is Pink stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf. The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Priyanka and Madhu Chopra, Ronnie Screwvala and Kilian Kerwin. It is directed by Shonali Bose of Margarita with a Straw fame.

