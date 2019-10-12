Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collection Day 10: Chiranjeevi's movie crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide

Superstar Chiranjeevi's latest offering Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has performed rather well in both domestic and international markets. However, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's box office collection of the Hindi version could not take off due to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's big release War.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's box office collection has crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide. According to initial reports, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's overall collections are pegged at around Rs 226 crore. However, when it comes to the Hindi version, the movie has made only Rs 7 crore in India. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Hindi version faltered due to its stiff competition with big Bollywood release War. War has done exceptionally well at the box office and has made Rs 245 crore in nine days.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has become the fourth South Indian movie to make more than Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office in 2019. The other movies to have achieved the feat are Petta, Viswasam and Saaho.

Chiranjeevi's latest movie has been produced by his son Ram Charan under the home banner Konidela Production Company. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy tells the tale of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, an 18th century feudal lord from Andhra Pradesh. He is known for his revolt against the British rule in 1846.

Along with Chiranjeevi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Reddy's mentor who prepares him for the battle. The film also stars Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapati Babu in significant roles.

