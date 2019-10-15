The Sky is Pink Box Office Collection Day 4: Priyanka, Farhan's film earns Rs 10 cr in opening weekend

The Sky is Pink box office collection: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim starrer The Sky is Pink has fallen flat at the box office. Helmed by Shonali Bose, the film has managed to earn just Rs 10.70 crore in its opening weekend. Early estimates show that on its Day 4 (first Monday), the film has earned nearly Rs 3 crore, taking net box office collections to Rs 13 crore.

Film analysts say War's thunderous success has dampened the earning of The Sky is Pink. Film War, which released on October 2, is still enjoying a high footfall at the box office, and has raked in Rs 271.65 crore so far. With The Sky is Pink, Priyanka has made a comeback to the Hindi film industry after a hiatus of almost three years. The 37-year-old actress was last seen in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal.

Last month, The Sky is Pink had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the film received plaudits for its content. In India, however, The Sky is Pink has received mixed reviews. India Today's Nairita Mukherjee has given three and half stars to the film, saying, "The Sky Is Pink is precariously balanced between being overdramatic and overtly subtle".

The Sky is Pink is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who died of pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 18. In the film, Aisha (played by Zaira) tells the story of her parents -- Aditi and Niren (played by Priyanka and Farhan) -- posthumously.

