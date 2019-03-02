Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 9: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit's film enters Rs 100-crore club

Director Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal has emerged as a major box office hit. Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi's adventure-comedy movie, which is currently the highest first-weekend collection film of 2019, has entered Bollywood's Rs 100 crore club. The movie, which is the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise, has received mixed to negative reviews from the critics. Overall, the film has grossed over Rs 100 crore at the ticket window so far.

According to trade guru Taran Adarsh, Indra Kumar's film, which is made on a budget of nearly Rs 105 crore, has surpassed Rs 100 crore milestone at the box office on Saturday. The movie managed to earn Rs 4.75 crore on Friday. However, in the overseas market, Total Dhamaal was released a day earlier on February 21, 2019, where it has raked in Rs 30.95 crore so far.

#TotalDhamaal is super-strong on Day 8, despite reduced showcasing [multiplexes] and two significant releases... Mass circuits continue to create dhamaal... Expect good growth on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: â¹ 99.30 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

After crossing the Rs 100-crore mark, Total Dhamaal has become Ajay Devgn's ninth film to do so; Riteish Deshmukh's fifth; and Anil Kapoor and Arshad Warsi's third film. The film is also Madhuri Dixit's first film to enter the club.

As #TotalDhamaal crosses â¹ ð¯ cr... * Ajay Devgn's *ninth* film to cross â¹ ð¯ cr * Riteish Deshmukh's *fifth* film to score â¹ ð¯ cr * Anil Kapoor's *third* film to cruise past â¹ ð¯ cr * Arshad Warsi's *third* film to hit â¹ ð¯ cr * Madhuri Dixit debuts in â¹ ð¯ cr Club - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

In Total Dhamaal, both Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor worked together after nearly two decades. They were last seen together in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lajja, which was released in 2001. The film's plot revolves around 10 people who risk their lives for a jackpot worth Rs 50 crore. These people travel through the land, desert, water, and sky to get hold of the prize money.

Along with a list of bigwigs, Total Dhamaal also features actors like Jaaved Jaaffery, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Patkar, Johny Lever and Sudesh Lahiri. Ajay Devgn's production house, FFilms, has partnered with Fox Star Studios to make Total Dhamaal. Pen India and Mangl Murti Films have also contributed to the movie as the co-producers.

