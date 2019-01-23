Uri Box Office Collection Day 12: Vicky Kaushal's film continues strong run; makes Rs 115 crore

Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike has managed to sail smooth at the box office. The movie's lead star, Vicky Kaushal has managed to win over both the audience and critics with his performance. Pushed by positive word of mouth, Uri has grossed over Rs 115 crore so far and is likely to continue its strong run.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in his tweet, mentioned Uri: The Surgical Strike's box office collection and said that the movie continues its dream run. Vicky Kaushal's movie has managed to earn over Rs 38 crore on its second weekend and, Rs 6.80 crore on its second Monday.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike continues its dream run... Maintains a terrific hold on [second] Mon... [Week 2] Fri 7.70 cr, Sat 13.35 cr, Sun 17.08 cr, Mon 6.80 cr. Total: â¹ 115.87 cr. India biz... Indeed, #Uri wave has gripped the nation... #HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2019

Additionally, Uri: The Surgical Strike is also Yami Gautam's highest-grossing movie in her career so far. Aditya Dhar's movie has surpassed the box office collections of Sanjay Gupta's Kaabil that Rs 103.84 at the domestic box office.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar's debut movie as a director, has already earned more than its entire budget of nearly Rs 42 crore. Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on real events from the Indian Army's surgical strikes at LOC. Besides Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, Uri: The Surgical Strike also features Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina in key roles.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)