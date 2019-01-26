Uri Box Office Collection Day 15: Vicky Kaushal's movie eyes Rs 150 crore target in its 3rd weekend

Debutant Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike is pacing towards Rs 150 crore in its third weekend at the box office. The war- drama film has became the first Bollywood film to touch Rs 100 crore mark in 2019. The film has also managed to break the dominance of Ranveer Singh's Simmba at the box office.

Vicky Kaushal's movie has managed to earn Rs 138.19 crore at the box office so far. According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Uri has seen more audience in its second week than Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ranveer Singh's Simmba, top 3 grossers of 2018, saw in their respective second-week. Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, released on 11th January, is now facing competition from Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike remains super-strong, despite multiple new films... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should see big growth in biz... All set to cross â¹ 150 cr by Sun [Day 17]... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr. Total: â¹ 138.19 cr. India biz. #Uri#HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2019

Uri: The Surgical Strike saw an earning decline of nearly 12 per cent in its week 2's collection of Rs 62.54 crore when compared to first week's earnings of Rs 71.25 crore. On the other hand, Sanju faced a decline of 54.24 per cent, Padmavat's earnings decreased 58.26 per cent and Simmba saw a collection drop of over 59.14 per cent in the respective second weeks.

Vicky Kaushal's Uri is inspired by the real events of the Indian Armed Forces' surgical strikes carried out on 29th September 2016. The attacks were carried out in retaliation to a terrorist attack, near the town of Uri at Jammu and Kashmir, earlier that month.

Aditya Dhar has both written and directed Uri, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Uri also features Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, and Mohit Raina in key roles.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)