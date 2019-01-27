Uri Box Office Collection Day 16: Vicky Kaushal's film makes Rs 150 crore

While most of the mid-range movies struggle to reach Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office, Vicky Kaushal's war-drama Uri: The Surgical Strike has surpassed Rs 50 crore mark in Mumbai region alone. Debutant director Aditya Dhar's movie has also managed to earn Rs 25 crore in Delhi and UP circuits.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Uri: The Surgical Strike will touch Rs 150 crore target today and become the highest grossing mid-range movie, surpassing the earnings of Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns at the box office. Uri has managed to earn Rs 4.40 crore and Rs 9.75 crore on its third Friday and Saturday respectively. The movie has managed to make Rs 148.18 crore in Indian box office so far.

Yes, #UriTheSurgicalStrike has chances of crossing â¹ 200 cr mark... This one is a game changer. #Uri#HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

While *most* mid-range films don't touch â¹ 50 cr [lifetime biz], #UriTheSurgicalStrike has crossed â¹ 50 cr mark in Mumbai and â¹ 25 cr mark in Delhi-UP circuits... Contribution from Mumbai + Delhi-UP circuits is over â¹ 75 cr, which is phenomenal... #HowsTheJosh#Uri - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

Adarsh had earlier tweeted that Vicky Kaushal's film has seen more audience in its week 2 than Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, top 3 grossers of 2018, saw in their week 2. Uri was released on 11th January 2019 and is currently facing competition from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray and Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike will cross â¹ 150 cr today [Sun]... Will emerge highest grossing mid-range film today, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #TWMReturns... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: â¹ 148.18 cr. India biz... #Uri is UNSTOPPABLE indeed... #HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

Vicky Kaushal's Uri is based on the actual facts of the Indian Army's surgical strikes carried out on 29th September 2016 on LOC. The movie is named after the town of Uri at Jammu and Kashmir, where the attacks were carried out in retaliation to a terrorist attack.

Besides the direction of the movie, Aditya Dhar has also written Uri, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his production house, RSVP Movies. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Uri stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari in key roles.

(Edited By Vivek Dubey)