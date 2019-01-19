Uri Box Office Collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal's film makes more than Week 1 earnings of Raazi, Stree, Badhaai Ho

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike has managed to surpass the first-week collections of Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Rajkummar Rao's Stree and Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho at the same time in the domestic box office. Debutant Aditya Dhar's military-drama movie has collected Rs 78.54 crore at the box office so far.

According to trade expert, Taran Adarsh, Raazi had grossed Rs 56.59 crore, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety had earned Rs 45.94 crore, Stree had raked in Rs 60.39 crore and BadhaaiHo had collected Rs 66.10 crore during their respective first 8 days of release.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is a force to reckon with at the BO... Remains the first choice of moviegoers, eclipsing the biz of all films [new and holdover titles]... Day 8 is almost at par with Day 1 ððð... [Week 2] Fri 7.60 cr. Total: â¹ 78.54 cr. India biz. #Uri#HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike economics... CoP + P&A: â¹ 42 cr#Uri is already into profits from India theatrical biz... Non-theatrical revenue [Satellite, Digital, Music] will only add to the [big] gains for the makers... This one's a MONEY-SPINNER... #Uri#HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2019

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike already become a jackpot for its makers, as it has already managed to earn more than its cost of production, promotional and advertising expenditure. Uri, which was made on a budget of almost Rs 42 crore, has already earned approximately Rs 37 crore more than its budget.

Adarsh had earlier tweeted that Vicky Kaushal's film is among non-holiday releases like Raazi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju and Prabhas's Baahubali 2 that didn't depend on any festive releases to guarantee success at the box office. Instead, these movies focused on quality content and turned non-holidays into a festival for movie makers.

Aditya Dhar, who has also written Uri: The Surgical Strike, has received positive reactions from critics and audience for his work in the film. Uri: The Surgical Strike has also overtaken the collections of Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office. Both movies are inspired by real events and were released on the same day, 11th January.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is inspired by actual events of the Indian Army's surgical strikes, which were carried out across the Line of Control. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Uri also features Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in major roles.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Why Cheat India Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi film could be his lowest opener so far

Also Read: Petta vs Viswasam Box Office Collection: While Rajinikanth's film leads globally, Ajith's movie stays ahead at its home turf