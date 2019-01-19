Petta vs Viswasam Box Office Collection: While Rajinikanth's film leads globally, Ajith's movie stays ahead at its home turf

While both Rajinikanth and Ajith are on money making spree at the box office with their respective films, Petta and Viswasam. However, Superstar Rajinikanth's Petta has managed to surpass the collections of Viswasam at both domestic and overseas box office. Viswasam, which is performing well on its own, has managed to collect over Rs 125 crore, while Petta has already crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the box office.

Viswasam has earned Rs 1.20 crore at the UK box office in its first week of release. On the other hand, Petta has grossed more than twice of Ajith's movie with Rs 3.06 crore in its same time. While Rajinikanth's film may have beaten Ajith's movie at the overseas box office, Petta has lost to Viswasam at ticket windows in Tamil Nadu.

Good hold by #Viswasam at the #UK Box Office during the week days.. Jan 14th Monday - 17th Thursday :#Petta - »41,237 #Viswasam - »32,647 Jan 10th Thursday - Jan 13th Sunday : (Updated) #Petta - »292,532 #Viswasam - »98,016 - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 19, 2019

At the end of extended 1st week, #Viswasam has grossed »130,663 [â¹ 1.20 Crs] at the #UK Box Office.. - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 19, 2019

Petta was able to mint Rs 75 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. Viswasam has grossed Rs 86 crore in its home turf, reports Times Now. However, unlike Rajinikanth's movie, Viswasam is only released in Tamil. Additionally, Viswasam has also surpassed Petta's collection at the France box office.

Twin achievements for #Petta at the #Chennai City Box office.. At the end of yesterday, enters the â¹ 10 Cr Club and All-Time Top 10 in #Chennai City..#Superstar@rajinikanth has the most no. of entries in the â¹ 10 Cr Cross #Chennai City Club - 5.. - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 19, 2019

Despite the fact that Viswasam is taking lead at the Tamil Nadu and France box office, Petta is able to stay ahead at the global box office. Viswasam has turned out to be a victory for Ajith, after the average reception of his earlier release Vivegam. Viswasam has managed to cross the box office collection of Vivegam in just a week of its release.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth's Petta has become his fourth film to touch the $2-million mark at the US box office and has exceeded the collection of 2010's Enthiran (Robot) at the US box office. Additionally, his movie, Petta has managed to place itself among the top ten biggest films at Chennai box office.

Both Viswasam and Petta were released on the same day, 10th January 2019. Either way, in this clash of Petta and Viswasam, the audience is proving to be the real winner as they are able to enjoy the two films from immensely popular superstars, that too during the festive period of Pongal/Sankranthi.

