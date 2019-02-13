Uri Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam's film earns Rs 214 crore

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam's Uri: The Surgical Strike is still managing to gain audience attention and perform well despite being in theatres for more than a month. Debutant director, Aditya Dhar's war-drama movie has managed to rake in Rs 1.66 crore on Monday, taking its total collection to Rs 214.56 crore so far.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh likened Uri: The Surgical Strike's box office run to a one-horse race. In an earlier tweet, he had stated that Vicky Kaushal's movie managed to earn over Rs 214 crore at the domestic box office and had even managed to surpass the fifth-weekend collections of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi version).

Uri is also Vicky Kaushal's first movie in Bollywood's coveted Rs 100-crore club in a leading role. However, he has also appeared as a supporting character in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju and Alia Bhatt's Raazi, which had also grossed over Rs 100 crore.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the actual events of the Indian Army's surgical strikes at Line of Control (LoC). Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, Uri: The Surgical Strike also features Paresh Rawal in the supporting role.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

