War Box Office Collection Day 17: Rs 300 crore not far for Hrithik, Tiger's blockbuster film

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's latest film, War, has not only taken the domestic box office by storm, it has created waves at the international markets too. War's box office collection had witnessed the milestone of Rs 288 crore in the domestic market by Thursday. Out of that collection, Rs 275.15 crore is from the Hindi version and Rs 12.85 crore is from the Tamil and Telugu versions.

It is estimated that the movie made Rs 3 crore on Friday, taking the total collection so far to around Rs 291 crore. War is two steps away from making Rs 300 crore in the domestic box office in itself. On top of that, War's box office collection in the international markets has also been exceptional. In two weeks, the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film raked in Rs 86.04 crore.

The total box office collection of War now stands around Rs 377 crore. War's box office collection across the globe is now inching towards Rs 400 crore.

War has another week to continue its strong run as there is no major release till Housefull 4 hits the screens on October 26.

The Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff movie has been released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Since its release War has been dominating the box office in India. While there have been newer releases including Priyanka Chopra's The Sky is Pink and Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan, none of them have been able to withstand the juggernaut that War has proven to be.

War has been directed by Siddharth Anand. It revolves around two men - Khalid and Kabir. Khalid is a RAW agent who is on a mission to hunt down his mentor, Kabir, who has gone rogue. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Vaani Kapoor in significant roles.

